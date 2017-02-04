 Calendar Home
Glassybaby Trunk Show at Lange & Co

After visiting our Estate Tasting Room for Lange’s First Saturday Flights & Bites, head down the hill to Dundee proper for a wine tasting at our second location coffee and wine café called Lange & Company (next to the amazing Dundee Bistro & Bubbles Bar). Here you can sample from our sister-label, Domaine Trouvére, and shop our Saturday Glassybaby Trunk Show!

If you haven’t already started your collection of votives and candleholders, this is a good time to start. This Trunk Show benefits our local Dundee Hills Elementary!

When: Saturday & Sunday, February 4th and 5th, 12pm to 5pm

Where: Lange & Company, 110-A SW 7th Street, Dundee, OR 97115

Want a preview of the product? Visit www.glassybaby.com!

Tickets: http://www.langeandco.com/calendar.

