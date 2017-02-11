|Location:
|De Ponte Cellars
|Map:
|17545 NE Archery Summit Rd, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/get-horizontal-with-de-ponte-cellars/
|All Dates:
Get Horizontal with De Ponte Cellars!
We are laying it all down… Bring your sweetie and come be the first to taste a complete line up of our 2014 Pinot Noirs, including:
2014 Dundee Hills Pinot Noir
2014 Lonesome Rock Ranch Pinot Noir
2014 Estate Pinot Noir
2014 Baldwin Family Reserve Pinot Noir
Get HORIZONTAL at the Winery Tasting Room – 11 am until 5 pm, $15
Club members, as always, are complimentary.
Need another reason to join us? Our Annual Case Sale is happening now!