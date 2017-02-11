 Calendar Home
Location:De Ponte Cellars
Map:17545 NE Archery Summit Rd, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/get-horizontal-with-de-ponte-cellars/
All Dates:Feb 11, 2017

Get Horizontal with De Ponte Cellars!

We are laying it all down… Bring your sweetie and come be the first to taste a complete line up of our 2014 Pinot Noirs, including:

 

2014 Dundee Hills Pinot Noir

2014 Lonesome Rock Ranch Pinot Noir

2014 Estate Pinot Noir

2014 Baldwin Family Reserve Pinot Noir

 

Get HORIZONTAL at the Winery Tasting Room – 11 am until 5 pm, $15

Club members, as always, are complimentary.

 

Need another reason to join us? Our Annual Case Sale is happening now!

De Ponte Cellars
De Ponte Cellars 17545 17545 NE Archery Summit Rd, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
