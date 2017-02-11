Get Horizontal with De Ponte Cellars!

We are laying it all down… Bring your sweetie and come be the first to taste a complete line up of our 2014 Pinot Noirs, including:

2014 Dundee Hills Pinot Noir

2014 Lonesome Rock Ranch Pinot Noir



2014 Estate Pinot Noir



2014 Baldwin Family Reserve Pinot Noir

Get HORIZONTAL at the Winery Tasting Room – 11 am until 5 pm, $15



Club members, as always, are complimentary.

Need another reason to join us? Our Annual Case Sale is happening now!