Geology and Tertulia A Wine Tasting Seminar

Join us for a unique Geology and Wine Tasting Seminar at our Dundee Tasting Room hosted by Timothy Shevlin, Geologist & Ryan Raber, Tertulia’s Winemaker. Our Tertulia Cellars wines are rooted in deep terroir reflecting the richness and diversity of the Walla Walla AVA. Timothy Shevlin and Ryan Raber will present this very educational and fun seminar featuring a selection of terroir-specific Tertulia Cellars’ wines.

Tickets are $25.00 per person for non-members, and complimentary to our Club Members (please, kindly RSVP).

To reserve your ticket, call us at 503-554-8995 or email us: Dundee@tertuliacellars.com

A special 10%-15% Incentive Pricing will be offered on wine purchases to all participants. Club Members will receive 20% on all purchases of our featured Tertulia Cellars wines.