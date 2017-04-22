|Location:
|Garland Nursery
|Map:
|5476 NE Hwy 20, Corvallis, Oregon 97330
|Phone:
|541-753-6601
|Email:
|brenda@garlandnursery.com
|Website:
|http://garlandnursery.com
|All Dates:
Garland Nursery 80th Anniversary Party and Open House
Garland Nursery will be celebrating our 80th anniversary with live music by Dennis Monroe’s Funked Up Blues Jam, food by special guest Chez Alishon, wine and spirit tasting by Spiritopia and Vivacity, gardening classes, and more!
Come join us for a weekend of wine and spirit tasting, live music, food, and gardening classes.