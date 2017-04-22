 Calendar Home
Location:Garland Nursery
Map:5476 NE Hwy 20, Corvallis, Oregon 97330
Phone: 541-753-6601
Email:brenda@garlandnursery.com
Website:http://garlandnursery.com
All Dates:Apr 22, 2017 - Apr 23, 2017

Garland Nursery 80th Anniversary Party and Open House

Garland Nursery will be celebrating our 80th anniversary with live music by Dennis Monroe’s Funked Up Blues Jam, food by special guest Chez Alishon, wine and spirit tasting by Spiritopia and Vivacity, gardening classes, and more!

Come join us for a weekend of wine and spirit tasting, live music, food, and gardening classes.

Garland Nursery
Garland Nursery 97330 5476 NE Hwy 20, Corvallis, Oregon 97330
April (2017)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS