Garden Workshop at Tumwater Vineyard

Al’s Garden Center will help you create a sedum planter. “Sedums come in all shapes and sizes and can create a very unique look perfect for any deck or patio. In this workshop we will be using a strawberry planter as the container and filling it with all sorts of fun and funky sedums. Each person will go home with an easy care creative container that will be the envy of the neighborhood. Enjoy a glass of wine while you get creative.”

Price includes sedums, planter, soil, expert instruction, Tumwater wine, and light appetizers.

(We are limiting this event to 30 please RSVP at sales@tumwatervineyard.com.)

Fee: $40.00,