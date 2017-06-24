 Calendar Home
Location:Tumwater Vineyard
Map:375 SW Barrel House Way, West Linn, OR 97068
Phone: 503 454 0208
Email:sales@tumwatervineyard.com
Website:http://www.tumwatervineyard.com
All Dates:Jun 24, 2017 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Garden Workshop at Tumwater Vineyard

Al’s Garden Center will help you create a sedum planter. “Sedums come in all shapes and sizes and can create a very unique look perfect for any deck or patio. In this workshop we will be using a strawberry planter as the container and filling it with all sorts of fun and funky sedums. Each person will go home with an easy care creative container that will be the envy of the neighborhood. Enjoy a glass of wine while you get creative.”
Price includes sedums, planter, soil, expert instruction, Tumwater wine, and light appetizers.
(We are limiting this event to 30 please RSVP at sales@tumwatervineyard.com.)

Fee: $40.00,

We are hosting Al's garden center for a sedum planter work shop.

Tumwater Vineyard
Tumwater Vineyard 97068 375 SW Barrel House Way, West Linn, OR 97068
