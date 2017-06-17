|Location:
|The Atrium at the Montgomery Park Building
|Map:
|2701 NW Vaughn Street, Portland, OR 97210
|Phone:
|503-222-3284
|Email:
|delinda@blueprintarts.com
|Website:
|http://www.blueprintarts.org/gala2017.html
|All Dates:
Gala and Grand Concert
June 17th 2:30-9:30PM
Includes performances by Blueprint Ensembles, a silent auction, and wine/beer for purchase.
All proceeds from the day benefit the Blueprint scholarship and sponsorship fund a Portland non-profit invested in the arts.