 Calendar Home
Location:The Atrium at the Montgomery Park Building
Map:2701 NW Vaughn Street, Portland, OR 97210
Phone: 503-222-3284
Email:delinda@blueprintarts.com
Website:http://www.blueprintarts.org/gala2017.html
All Dates:Jun 17, 2017 2:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Gala and Grand Concert

Free Gala and Grand Concert!
June 17th 2:30-9:30PM
Includes performances by Blueprint Ensembles, a silent auction, and wine/beer for purchase.
All proceeds from the day benefit the Blueprint scholarship and sponsorship fund a Portland non-profit invested in the arts.

Free Gala and Grand Concert!June 17th 2:30-9:30PMIncludes performances by Blueprint Ensembles, a silent auction, and wine/beer for purchase.All proceeds from the day benefit the Blueprint scholarship and sponsorship fund a Portland non-profit invested in the arts.
The Atrium at the Montgomery Park Building
The Atrium at the Montgomery Park Building 97210 2701 NW Vaughn Street, Portland, OR 97210
June (2017)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS