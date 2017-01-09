Fundamental Chemistry for Winemaking Course

Fundamental Chemistry for Winemaking is a five-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning January 9. Class meets in two locations. Lectures are held at the Northwest Wine Studies Center on Mondays from 4:00 to 6:50 pm. Labs are held at Chemeketa's Yamhill Valley Campus, 288 NE Norton Lane, McMinnville on Fridays from 1:00 to 4:50 pm. For questions, please contact the instructor, Scott Dwyer.

Fee: $520