Fullerton Wine Dinner and Pairing Experience

One Night Only!

30 Seats Available



This 4-course meal prepared by local Chef Max Germano highlights autumn-inspired Pacific Northwest ingredients. Each course, presented by the Chef, will include a wine pairing curated by the winemaker himself. Be our special guest.





Course 1: Seared Prawn, Sticky Rice Tom Kha Broth & Roasted Squash paired with 2017 Three Otters Rose'.



Course 2: Grilled Radicchio, Bleu Cheese, Herbed Bread Crumbs, Pickled Shallots, and Spiced Hazlenut Brittle in a Pinot Reduction paired with a 2014 Pinot Noir



Course 3: Oxtail Wellington, Shallot Marmalade, Shiitake Mushrooms & Seared Celery Root paired with a 2014 Pinot Noir



Course 4: Apple & Cranberry Turnover, Caramel, Semi Freddo & Nutmeg paired with a 2017 Three Otters Pinot Gris

Fee: $90