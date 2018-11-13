 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Tasting Room
Map:1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, OR 97209
Phone: 5035441378
Email:info@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/fullerton-wine-dinner-and-pairing-experience.html
All Dates:Nov 13, 2018 9:30 pm - 10:30 pm

Fullerton Wine Dinner and Pairing Experience

One Night Only!
30 Seats Available

This 4-course meal prepared by local Chef Max Germano highlights autumn-inspired Pacific Northwest ingredients. Each course, presented by the Chef, will include a wine pairing curated by the winemaker himself. Be our special guest.


Course 1: Seared Prawn, Sticky Rice Tom Kha Broth & Roasted Squash paired with 2017 Three Otters Rose'.

Course 2: Grilled Radicchio, Bleu Cheese, Herbed Bread Crumbs, Pickled Shallots, and Spiced Hazlenut Brittle in a Pinot Reduction paired with a 2014 Pinot Noir

Course 3: Oxtail Wellington, Shallot Marmalade, Shiitake Mushrooms & Seared Celery Root paired with a 2014 Pinot Noir

Course 4: Apple & Cranberry Turnover, Caramel, Semi Freddo & Nutmeg paired with a 2017 Three Otters Pinot Gris

 

Fee: $90

