|Location:
|The Fullerton Tasting Room
|Map:
|1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, OR 97209
|Phone:
|5035441378
|Email:
|info@fullertonwines.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/fullerton-wine-dinner-and-pairing-experience.html
|All Dates:
Fullerton Wine Dinner and Pairing Experience
One Night Only!
30 Seats Available
This 4-course meal prepared by local Chef Max Germano highlights autumn-inspired Pacific Northwest ingredients. Each course, presented by the Chef, will include a wine pairing curated by the winemaker himself. Be our special guest.
Course 1: Seared Prawn, Sticky Rice Tom Kha Broth & Roasted Squash paired with 2017 Three Otters Rose'.
Course 2: Grilled Radicchio, Bleu Cheese, Herbed Bread Crumbs, Pickled Shallots, and Spiced Hazlenut Brittle in a Pinot Reduction paired with a 2014 Pinot Noir
Course 3: Oxtail Wellington, Shallot Marmalade, Shiitake Mushrooms & Seared Celery Root paired with a 2014 Pinot Noir
Course 4: Apple & Cranberry Turnover, Caramel, Semi Freddo & Nutmeg paired with a 2017 Three Otters Pinot Gris
Fee: $90