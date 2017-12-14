Fullerton Wine Course: Vintage Variation

Honestly-crafted wines vary from year to year depending upon the weather, a reality that sets wine apart from beer and spirits. Certain wine regions and varietals display this variation more dramatically than others. We happen to live in one region and work with one varietal that showcases this beautifully—Willamette Valley Pinot Noir.



How does vintage impact a finished wine? How can viticulturists and winemakers minimize the impact of vintage or choose to embrace it? What types of vintages do you enjoy most? Together we'll explore these questions while tasting through Pinot Noirs from four recent years, 2012-2015.



When: Thursday, December 14th from 6:30-8:30pm

Where: 1966 NW Pettygrove St, Portland, OR

Tickets: Seat reserved with purchase

Fee: $40