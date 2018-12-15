 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Tasting Room
Map:1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, OR 97209
Phone: 503-544-1378
Email:info@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/fullerton-wine-course-the-elegant-sisters.html
All Dates:Dec 15, 2018 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Fullerton Wine Course: The Elegant Sisters

The motherland of fine Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, Burgundy continues to carry great weight and intrigue with these two varietals. Oregon, the younger sister, has entered her early adulthood, confidently declaring her ability to stand uniquely and proudly on her own two feet. We will discuss soils, climate, exposure, culture, and history as we taste the wines of two of our favorite regions.

 

Fee: $ 40

The motherland of fine Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, Burgundy continues to carry great weight and intrigue with these two varietals. Oregon, the younger sister, has entered her early adulthood, confidently declaring her ability to stand uniquely and proudly on her own two feet. We will discuss soils, climate, exposure, culture, and history as we taste the wines of two of our favorite regions.   Fee: ...
The Fullerton Tasting Room
The Fullerton Tasting Room 97209 1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, OR 97209
December (2018)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable