Fullerton Wine Course: The Elegant Sisters

The motherland of fine Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, Burgundy continues to carry great weight and intrigue with these two varietals. Oregon, the younger sister, has entered her early adulthood, confidently declaring her ability to stand uniquely and proudly on her own two feet. We will discuss soils, climate, exposure, culture, and history as we taste the wines of two of our favorite regions.



Fee: $ 40