Fullerton Wine Course: Stop and Smell the Roses

Rose has lunged into the limelight in the past 5 years. The Fullerton team couldn't be happier about this trend, as rose wines have the ability to pair beautifully with food, straddle white wine AND red wine loving crowds, and provide an abundance of intriguing aromas and flavors. Join winemaker Alex Fullerton as he guides attendees through key rose wine regions around the world, followed by a discussion of the unique viticulture and winemaking practices used to produce rose. We will taste rose from Provence, Tavel, Washington, and Oregon to aid our exploration.



When: Friday, April 27th from 7-9pm

Where: The Fullerton on Pettygrove - 1966 NW Pettygrove St, Portland

Tickets: Seat reserved with purchase