 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Tasting Room on Pettygrove
Map:1966 NW Pettygrove St, Portland, Oregon 97209
Phone: 503-544-1378
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/fullerton-wine-course-stop-and-smell-the-roses.html
All Dates:Apr 27, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Fullerton Wine Course: Stop and Smell the Roses

Rose has lunged into the limelight in the past 5 years. The Fullerton team couldn't be happier about this trend, as rose wines have the ability to pair beautifully with food, straddle white wine AND red wine loving crowds, and provide an abundance of intriguing aromas and flavors. Join winemaker Alex Fullerton as he guides attendees through key rose wine regions around the world, followed by a discussion of the unique viticulture and winemaking practices used to produce rose. We will taste rose from Provence, Tavel, Washington, and Oregon to aid our exploration.

When: Friday, April 27th from 7-9pm
Where: The Fullerton on Pettygrove - 1966 NW Pettygrove St, Portland
Tickets: Seat reserved with purchase

Rose has lunged into the limelight in the past 5 years. The Fullerton team couldn't be happier about this trend, as rose wines have the ability to pair beautifully with food, straddle white wine AND red wine loving crowds, and provide an abundance of intriguing aromas and flavors. Join winemaker Alex Fullerton as he guides attendees through key rose wine regions around the world, followed by a discussion ...
The Fullerton Tasting Room on Pettygrove
The Fullerton Tasting Room on Pettygrove 97209 1966 NW Pettygrove St, Portland, Oregon 97209
April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS