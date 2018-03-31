|Location:
|Fullerton Wines
|Map:
|1966 NW Pettygrove St, Portland, OR 97209
|Phone:
|503-544-1378
|Email:
|info@fullertonwines.com
|Website:
|http://www.fullertonwines.com/
|All Dates:
Fullerton Wine Course: Soil Session
Come taste the impact of our vineyard's soils on the wines they produce, and experiment with the blending of these distinct components.
Fee: $40
Fullerton Wine Course: Soil Session
Come taste the impact of our vineyard's soils on the wines they produce, and experiment with the blending of these distinct components. Fee: $40
Fullerton Wines
Fullerton Wines 97209 1966 NW Pettygrove St, Portland, OR 97209