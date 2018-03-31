 Calendar Home
Location:Fullerton Wines
Map:1966 NW Pettygrove St, Portland, OR 97209
Phone: 503-544-1378
Email:info@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://www.fullertonwines.com/
All Dates:Mar 31, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Fullerton Wine Course: Soil Session

Come taste the impact of our vineyard's soils on the wines they produce, and experiment with the blending of these distinct components.

 

Fee: $40

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

