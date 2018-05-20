Fullerton Wine Course: Pairing Wine with Food

If you ask winemaker Alex Fullerton about wine, food, and their relationship, he adamantly declares his respect for food as the eminent partner of the duo. Join Alex and Susanne Fullerton for a sensory experience that will provoke your mind and taste buds. Susanne will prepare dishes to demonstrate the great potential of food and wine pairing. We ll also discuss and taste how certain ingredients can overpower or diminish your experience with a wine. Join us as we create harmony and dissonance, and leave better prepared to pair wine and food in your home.

Fee: $40