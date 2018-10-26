 Calendar Home
Location:21455 NE Burkett Hill Road
Map:21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, OR, 97148, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/full-circle-culinary-series-at-fairsing-vineyard/
All Dates:Oct 26, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Full Circle Culinary Series at Fairsing Vineyard

The Fairsing Vineyard Full Circle Culinary Series features dining experiences prepared by Chef Rebecca Clarke.  The five-course wine dinners pair seasonal and regional cuisine with select flights of our estate wines. Seating is limited and reservations are required. RSVP with our tasting room 503.560.8266.

Friday, September 14: Harvest Buffet $85 per Guest / $75 Club.

Friday, October 26: Flavors of the Southwest $100 per Guest / $90 Club.

Saturday, December 1: Spice Trade – Tastes of the Silk Road $100 per Guest / $90 Club.

