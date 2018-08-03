Location: The Potter's Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery Map: 14725 NE Quarry Rd, Newberg, OR 97132 Phone: 5035043796 Email: sandy@pottersvineyard.com Website: http://www.pottersvineyard.com All Dates: Jun 22, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jun 29, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jul 6, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jul 13, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jul 20, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jul 27, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 3, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 10, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 17, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 24, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 31, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm



Friday Night Picnic and Summer Sky at The Vineyard

Purchase a glass of wine or a bottle of wine and enjoy the Vineyard Property and the Clay Art Gallery. Wine Specials each Friday night.