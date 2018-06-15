|Location:
Tasting Room at Vineyard
|Map:
14725 NE Quarry Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
5035043796
|Email:
sandy@pottersvineyard.com
|Website:
http://www.pottersvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Friday Night Picnic and Summer Sky at The Vineyard
Gather your friends, pack a picnic and enjoy the summer sky at The Potter's Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery. Special pricing on select wine each Friday night. Hours: 5 pm to 8:30 pm. No outside alcohol allowed. Thank you.
Fee: $glass or bottle purchase
Join us at the Vineyard for glass pours and bottle purchase.