Location: Tasting Room at Vineyard
Map:14725 NE Quarry Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035043796
Email:sandy@pottersvineyard.com
Website:http://www.pottersvineyard.com
All Dates:Jun 15, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Friday Night Picnic and Summer Sky at The Vineyard

Gather your friends, pack a picnic and enjoy the summer sky at The Potter's Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery. Special pricing on select wine each Friday night. Hours: 5 pm to 8:30 pm. No outside alcohol allowed. Thank you.

 

Fee: $glass or bottle purchase

Join us at the Vineyard for glass pours and bottle purchase.

Tasting Room at Vineyard
14725 NE Quarry Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
June (2018)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


