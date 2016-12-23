|Location:
Saginaw Vineyard
|Map:
80247 Delight Valley School Rd, Cottage Grove, OR 97424
|Phone:
541-929-1364
|Website:
http://www.saginawvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Friday Night LIVE! at Saginaw Vineyard
Enjoy live music local Oregon bands from 6 to 9 p.m.. Come early for Wine-O, Saginaw Vineyard's version of bingo, starting at 5 p.m. Ages 21 and older. No outside beverages or beverage containers.
Saginaw Vineyard
