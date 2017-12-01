 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 5033630525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
All Dates:Dec 1, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Friday Musica: Randy Byrnes

Come spend your Friday evening with us in our cozy barrel room while we host Randy Brynes here at the winery on December 1st. This singer-songwriter has been playing piano since he was very young, and his soulful performance is sure to please. See you then!

