|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|5033630525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
Friday Musica: Randy Byrnes
Come spend your Friday evening with us in our cozy barrel room while we host Randy Brynes here at the winery on December 1st. This singer-songwriter has been playing piano since he was very young, and his soulful performance is sure to please. See you then!
