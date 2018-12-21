 Calendar Home
Location:Blooming Hill Vineyard
Map:5195 SW Hergert Rd., Cornelius, 97113
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/friday-flights-blooming-hill-vineyard-3/
All Dates:Dec 21, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Friday Flights @ Blooming Hill Vineyard

End your work week and kick off the weekend at the Tasting Room at A Blooming Hill Vineyard. Our white and red wines take you on a lovely flight of Willamette Valley vintages over the last few years and we always offer snacks. Enjoy a tasting and our beautiful views of Mt. Hood.

Blooming Hill Vineyard
Blooming Hill Vineyard 97113 5195 SW Hergert Rd., Cornelius, 97113
