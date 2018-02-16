|Location:
|Stave & Stone
|Map:
|210 Oak Street, Hood River, OR, 97031
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/free-hugger-live-music/
|All Dates:
Free Hugger- Live Music
Free Hugger consists of Andy Roof on bass and vocals, Marge Gale on acoustic guitar and vocals and Sam Bauer on electric guitar, acoustic guitar and vocals. We play originals and covers with a mixed bag of rock, bluegrass, blues & singer songwriter style tunes. We are happy to be a part of an amazing music community in the gorge!