Location:Stave & Stone
Map:210 Oak Street, Hood River, OR, 97031
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/free-hugger-live-music/
All Dates:Feb 16, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Free Hugger- Live Music

Free Hugger consists of Andy Roof on bass and vocals, Marge Gale on acoustic guitar and vocals and Sam Bauer on electric guitar, acoustic guitar and vocals. We play originals and covers with a mixed bag of rock, bluegrass, blues & singer songwriter style tunes. We are happy to be a part of an amazing music community in the gorge!

Stave & Stone
Stave & Stone 97031 210 Oak Street, Hood River, OR, 97031
