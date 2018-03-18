|Location:
|Cliff Creek Cellars - Vineyard Tasting Room
|1015 McDonough Road, Gold Hill, OR 97525
|541-855-5330
|website@cliffcreekwines.com
|http://cliffcreek.com/
Founders Day
Proudly celebrating Vern Garvin's birthday with our 2008 Tribute and 2009 Ni Bar Syrah
Fee: Free Admission
