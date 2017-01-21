 Calendar Home
Location:AniChe Cellars Hood River
Map:301 Oak Street, Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: 8443449010
Email:sara@anichecellars.com
All Dates:Jan 21, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Forces of Nature Closing Reception

Come meet and mingle with many of the local artists who participated in our first show, "Forces of Nature". Peruse the gallery and pick up some wonderful art before our next show in February. We will be pouring some special wines by the glass!
