Map: Yamhill Valley Website: http://premierwineevents.com/event/forage-feast-in-the-yamhill-valley/ All Dates: Feb 17, 2018 9:00 am - 2:00 pm



Forage & Feast in the Yamhill Valley

The Terroir of Truffles weekend package holders will experience an authentic truffle hunt lead by professional truffle hunters with their dogs, followed by an unforgettable winery luncheon featuring top culinary talent and foraged Oregon truffles. Held at unique Oregon winery venues, this is wine country immersion and winter truffle excursion at its most authentic. Enjoy the best of the Old World right here in North America.

Tickets to this event are available as part of a larger festival package.

Tickets: https://oregontrufflefestival.org/event/forage-and-feast-in-yamhill-county/.