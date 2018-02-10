 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Drouhin Oregon
Map:6750 N.E. Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503 864 2700
Email:dawn@domainedrouhin.com
Website:http://www.domainedrouhin.com
All Dates:Feb 10, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

For the Love of Wine

Join us for our annual Valentine's Day Celebration and Marketplace: For the Love of Wine!
In the spirit of love & wine, we have put together a wonderful celebration of the things we love most! We'll be serving 2015 Chardonnay Arthur, 2015 Dundee Hills Pinot Noir, and 2014 Laurène Cuvée. Also included in our flight will be several wines from Burgundy. We have invited several local producers to come share their culinary passions with you. Enjoy delights from Briar Rose Creamery, Caravan Coffee, Ranger Chocolate, Hummingbird Spice Company, Pacific Hazelnut Candy Factory, Tabor Bread, Olympia Provisions and Loustic Catering. We will also have live music outside featuring We Three.

Fee: $25 per person advance purchase, $30 per person at the door. Classique and Mid Club Members receive complimentary entrance for two, Plus Members receive complimentary entrance for four.

