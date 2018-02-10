For the Love of Wine!

We hope you’ll join us on Saturday, February 10th for our annual Valentine’s Day Celebration and Marketplace: For the Love of Wine! In the spirit of love & wine, we have put together a wonderful celebration of the things we love most!

As is our tradition, we will be serving Burgundies from Maison Joseph Drouhin alongside our newest DDO wines. And, to make the day extra special, we’ve selected several artisanal producers to come share their culinary passions with you.

Enjoy delights from Briar Rose Creamery, Olympia Provisions, Ranger Chocolate, Tabor Bread, Hummingbird Spice Co., Pacific Hazelnut Candy Factory, Republic of Jam and Caravan Coffee.

Admission includes a Valentine’s tasting flight, a sample from each purveyor, and live music by Joshua and Manny of We Three.

Advance Reservations: $25 per person with advance purchase by February 7th.

Event Day Admission Cost: $30 per person at the door

Member Discount: Classique and Mid members receive complimentary entrance for two and Plus members receive complimentary entrance for four.

Advance Reservations can be made by:

• Sending an email to Dawn@domainedrouhin.com

• Giving us a call: 503-864-2700

Tickets: http://www.domainedrouhin.com/en/visit-us/event/19/save-the-date-11-00am-3-00pm.