Location: Aniche Cellars Tasting Room
71 Little Buck Creek Rd., Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: 844-344-9010
Email:events@anichecellars.com
Website:http://www.anichecellars.com
May 13, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

For Mothers, By Mothers: A Celebration of Mothers

Feel the love, moms. Relax and enjoy a celebration of you and all the beautiful, hard, nurturing, tearful, joyful, and most wonderful roles a person can have in life!

Mamas enjoy:
-A complimentary rosé spritzer with fresh fruit
-Free tastings
-Goodie bag with homemade macaroons
-Stem of a flower
- and DIY flower crowns. We'll have the bases made up and you add your own flowers, or have another do it for you!

Plus, brand new hot-off-the-press issues of Motherhood in the Gorge magazine featuring little old us will be available for sale!

Aniche Cellars Tasting Room
Aniche Cellars Tasting Room 98651 71 Little Buck Creek Rd., Underwood, WA 98651
© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

