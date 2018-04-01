|Location:
|Lange Estate Winery
|18380 NE Buena Vista Dr, Dundee, OR, United States
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/fools-for-wine-blind-tasting-at-lange-estate/
Fools For Wine Blind Tasting at Lange Estate
– 4 Complimentary Entries with Cru Club Membership
– Price: $25 for non-club wine lovers
– Reservations Required (limited availability)
If you miss this fun wine tasting experiment, the joke’s on you! Join Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards this April Fools’ Day Weekend for some foolish wine fun. On March 31st and April 1st, reserve a spot at our Fools for Wine – April Fools’ Blind Tasting.
Two seating opportunities are available. Select from our 11am seating or a 2pm seating. Reservations are required.
Test your palate with a blind tasting featuring bottlings from Lange Estate’s broad portfolio of cool-climate Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and Pinot Noir – see if you can’t delineate high elevation from low elevation, volcanic soil from marine sedimentary, blends from single-vineyards, oak fermented versus stainless steel, or any other variety of variable explored by our winemaking team.
Contact tastingroom@langewinery.com to make your reservation or call (503) 538-6476 ext. 3
Tickets: https://www.langewinery.com/events/april-fools-blind-wine-tasting/.