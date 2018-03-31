Fools For Wine Blind Tasting at Lange Estate

– 4 Complimentary Entries with Cru Club Membership

– Price: $25 for non-club wine lovers

– Reservations Required (limited availability)

If you miss this fun wine tasting experiment, the joke’s on you! Join Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards this April Fools’ Day Weekend for some foolish wine fun. On March 31st and April 1st, reserve a spot at our Fools for Wine – April Fools’ Blind Tasting.

Two seating opportunities are available. Select from our 11am seating or a 2pm seating. Reservations are required.

Test your palate with a blind tasting featuring bottlings from Lange Estate’s broad portfolio of cool-climate Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and Pinot Noir – see if you can’t delineate high elevation from low elevation, volcanic soil from marine sedimentary, blends from single-vineyards, oak fermented versus stainless steel, or any other variety of variable explored by our winemaking team.

Contact tastingroom@langewinery.com to make your reservation or call (503) 538-6476 ext. 3

Tickets: https://www.langewinery.com/events/april-fools-blind-wine-tasting/.