 Calendar Home
Location:Lange Estate Winery
Map:18380 NE Buena Vista Dr, Dundee, OR, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/fools-for-wine-blind-tasting-at-lange-estate/
All Dates:Mar 31, 2018 11:00 am
Apr 1, 2018 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Fools For Wine Blind Tasting at Lange Estate

– 4 Complimentary Entries with Cru Club Membership
– Price: $25 for non-club wine lovers
– Reservations Required (limited availability)

If you miss this fun wine tasting experiment, the joke’s on you! Join Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards this April Fools’ Day Weekend for some foolish wine fun. On March 31st and April 1st, reserve a spot at our Fools for Wine – April Fools’ Blind Tasting.

Two seating opportunities are available. Select from our 11am seating or a 2pm seating. Reservations are required.

Test your palate with a blind tasting featuring bottlings from Lange Estate’s broad portfolio of cool-climate Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and Pinot Noir – see if you can’t delineate high elevation from low elevation, volcanic soil from marine sedimentary, blends from single-vineyards, oak fermented versus stainless steel, or any other variety of variable explored by our winemaking team.

Contact tastingroom@langewinery.com to make your reservation or call (503) 538-6476 ext. 3

Tickets: https://www.langewinery.com/events/april-fools-blind-wine-tasting/.

– 4 Complimentary Entries with Cru Club Membership– Price: $25 for non-club wine lovers– Reservations Required (limited availability) If you miss this fun wine tasting experiment, the joke’s on you! Join Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards this April Fools’ Day Weekend for some foolish wine fun. On March 31st and April 1st, reserve a spot at our Fools for Wine – ...
Lange Estate Winery
Lange Estate Winery 18380 18380 NE Buena Vista Dr, Dundee, OR, United States
March (2018)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS