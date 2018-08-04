|Location:
|Underwood Community Center
|Map:
|951 School House Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
|Email:
|events@anichecellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3460487
|All Dates:
Food for All Fundraiser: A Food and Wine Jubilee
A fundraiser to benefit the Food Banks of Klickitat and Skamania Counties.
The North Shore Food For All Jubilee, in its second year, celebrates the region's bounty - fabulous local food and delicious local wine - as a benefit for the food banks of Klickitat and Skamania counties. Guests will enjoy a four-course dinner with wine pairings, silent auction, a wine wall, and much more! Washington-based chefs, wineries, and musicians in support of Washington Gorge Action Programs. 21 and over please.
4 chefs, 4 wineries, one unforgettable night.
FOUR WINERIES
AniChe Cellars
Domaine Pouillon
Tetrahedron
Willow Wine Cellars
FOUR CHEFS
(Vegetarian options available, upon request.)
The Huck Truck
Manny's Loncheria
Pork Wind and Fire
Che Horn
Fee: $95