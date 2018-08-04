Food for All Fundraiser: A Food and Wine Jubilee

A fundraiser to benefit the Food Banks of Klickitat and Skamania Counties.



The North Shore Food For All Jubilee, in its second year, celebrates the region's bounty - fabulous local food and delicious local wine - as a benefit for the food banks of Klickitat and Skamania counties. Guests will enjoy a four-course dinner with wine pairings, silent auction, a wine wall, and much more! Washington-based chefs, wineries, and musicians in support of Washington Gorge Action Programs. 21 and over please.



4 chefs, 4 wineries, one unforgettable night.



FOUR WINERIES

AniChe Cellars

Domaine Pouillon

Tetrahedron

Willow Wine Cellars



FOUR CHEFS

(Vegetarian options available, upon request.)

The Huck Truck

Manny's Loncheria

Pork Wind and Fire

Che Horn

Fee: $95