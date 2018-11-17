 Calendar Home
Location:Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Map:21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-883-4111
Email:event@cdtvineyard.com
Website:http://https://www.cdtvineyard.com/event/pre-thanksgiving-food-wine-pairing-experience/
All Dates:Nov 17, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Food & Wine Pairing Experience

Take a journey of Northwest food and wine with Coeur de Terre winemaker Scott Neal and Direct Sales Manager Jacques Rendu on Saturday, November 17th at 11 am as they delve into what makes a good wine and food pairing. We always love an excuse to pair our wines with creative, local culinary innovations and are thrilled to be partnering with Chef Martin Bleck of Subterra for this intimate guided tasting. This experience has limited seating, so make sure to RSVP by Nov. 12 to secure a seat. Prices per ticket are $40 for general seating and $20 for our club members.

Please email event@cdtvineyard.com or call 503-883-4111 to RSVP for the event.

 

Fee: $40

Take a journey of Northwest food and wine as the CdT team delve into what makes a good pairing.

Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Coeur de Terre Vineyard 21000 21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
November (2018)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable