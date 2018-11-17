Food & Wine Pairing Experience

Take a journey of Northwest food and wine with Coeur de Terre winemaker Scott Neal and Direct Sales Manager Jacques Rendu on Saturday, November 17th at 11 am as they delve into what makes a good wine and food pairing. We always love an excuse to pair our wines with creative, local culinary innovations and are thrilled to be partnering with Chef Martin Bleck of Subterra for this intimate guided tasting. This experience has limited seating, so make sure to RSVP by Nov. 12 to secure a seat. Prices per ticket are $40 for general seating and $20 for our club members.



Please email event@cdtvineyard.com or call 503-883-4111 to RSVP for the event.

Fee: $40