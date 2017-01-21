Food & Wine Pairing

Instead, learn how to create a symbiotic relationship between wine and food with Chef Jennifer Grumme at Saffron Fields Vineyard. Pinot Noir’s light-body and low tannins make it the perfect food wine. Chef Jennifer and a wine steward will walk you through the interconnections of the silky, sensual Pinot Noir and decedent morsels with a 4 course seated wine and food pairing. Choose from 12-1:30 session or 2-3:30 session on Saturday, January 21. Cost is $55 and reservations are required. Order tickets via saffronfields.com or calling 503.662.5323

Fee: $55.00