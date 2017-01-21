 Calendar Home
Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard
Map:18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 5036625323
Email:ksmith@saffronfields.com
Website:http://18748 NE Laughlin Rd
All Dates:Jan 21, 2017 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Food & Wine Pairing

Instead, learn how to create a symbiotic relationship between wine and food with Chef Jennifer Grumme at Saffron Fields Vineyard. Pinot Noir’s light-body and low tannins make it the perfect food wine. Chef Jennifer and a wine steward will walk you through the interconnections of the silky, sensual Pinot Noir and decedent morsels with a 4 course seated wine and food pairing. Choose from 12-1:30 session or 2-3:30 session on Saturday, January 21. Cost is $55 and reservations are required. Order tickets via saffronfields.com or calling 503.662.5323

 

Fee: $55.00

Carelessly matching any dish with any libation?
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
