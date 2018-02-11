 Calendar Home
Location:Apolloni Vineyards
Map:14135 NW Timmerman Rd, Forest Grove, OR, 97116, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/fondue-weekend-at-apolloni-vineyards/
All Dates:Feb 10, 2018 11:00 am
Feb 11, 2018 12:00 am - 5:00 pm

Fondue Weekend at Apolloni Vineyards

Melted cheese, chocolate and an array of sweet and savory dippers. All paired with the perfect Apolloni wines. Bring your friends, bring your Valentine. We’ll make it special for all who arrive!

Our cheese fondue will feature Helvetia Creamery, a local producer of Alpine style cheeses, and TMK Artisan Cheeses, perfect for both traditional and bold fondue. We’ll have kits ready for you to purchase so you can recreate this treat at home (maybe for your Valentine!).

Chocolate fondue dippers will feature Nothing Bundt Cakes, fresh fruits, pretzels and more!

