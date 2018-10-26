Flavors of the Southwest Wine Dinner

Join Fairsing Vineyard for an evening of spectacular flavors from the Southwest paired with our estate wines.



Chef Rebecca Clarke will prepare a five-course dining experience showcasing seasonal and regional selections.



Seating for this dinner as part of our Full Circle Culinary Series is limited. RSVP with our Tasting Room 503.560.8266. $100 Guests / Wine Club members $90.



Dinner begins at 6:30. Contact events@fairsingvineyard.com with inquiries.