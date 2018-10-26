 Calendar Home
Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:20881 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-560-8266
Email:events@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://20881 NE Laughlin Road
All Dates:Oct 26, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Flavors of the Southwest Wine Dinner

Join Fairsing Vineyard for an evening of spectacular flavors from the Southwest paired with our estate wines.

Chef Rebecca Clarke will prepare a five-course dining experience showcasing seasonal and regional selections.

Seating for this dinner as part of our Full Circle Culinary Series is limited. RSVP with our Tasting Room 503.560.8266. $100 Guests / Wine Club members $90.

Dinner begins at 6:30. Contact events@fairsingvineyard.com with inquiries.

Wine Dinner showcasing flavors of the American Southwest paired with Fairsing estate wines.

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 20881 20881 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
October (2018)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS