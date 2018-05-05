Flavors of Carlton 2018

Our annual Flavors of Carlton fundraising event, held at Ken Wright Cellars, pairs local wines with delicious food crafted by local chefs. Flavors of Carlton also includes both live and silent auctions. Please come join us for this night filled with great food & wine, one of a kind auction packages, and amazing people. Sponsorship opportunities are available now; individual ticket sales will go on sale January 8th.

Tickets: https://yctc.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/FlavorsofCarlton2018/FlavorsofCarltonTicketSales/tabid/928979/Default.aspx.