Flavor of the Northwest Cooking Class

This Northwest culinary adventure is an opportunity to be hands-on with the team at Portland’s Culinary Workshop to create a beautiful 4-course dinner, thoughtfully paired with Duck Pond Cellars and Desert Wind Winery wines.



On the Menu



Salmon Cakes with Lemon Aioli Sauce – paired with Duck Pond ‘Delaney Vineyard’ Pinot Gris 2016

Salad with Asparagus, Sunchoke, and Shaved Tri-color Carrots with Roasted Hazelnuts and Smoked Goat Cheese – paired with Desert Wind Malbec 2014

Pork Chops with Cherry Pinot Noir Sauce and Ricotta Gnocchi – paired with Duck Pond South Salem Hills Cuvée Pinot Noir 2015

Fallen Chocolate Souffle Cake – paired with Desert Wind La Puerta 2009

Limited to the first 15 people; please call 503.538.3199 or e-mail wineclub@friesfamilywines.com to reserve your seat.



$80 per person, includes in-depth cooking instruction, the delicious meal you’ll be creating, and wine pairings.