Location:Portland's Culinary Workshop
Map:807 N Russell St, Portland, Oregon 97227
Phone: 503-538-3199
Email:erinf@friesfamilywines.com
Website:http://www.duckpondcellars.com
All Dates:Apr 22, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Flavor of the Northwest Cooking Class

This Northwest culinary adventure is an opportunity to be hands-on with the team at Portland’s Culinary Workshop to create a beautiful 4-course dinner, thoughtfully paired with Duck Pond Cellars and Desert Wind Winery wines.

On the Menu

Salmon Cakes with Lemon Aioli Sauce – paired with Duck Pond ‘Delaney Vineyard’ Pinot Gris 2016
Salad with Asparagus, Sunchoke, and Shaved Tri-color Carrots with Roasted Hazelnuts and Smoked Goat Cheese – paired with Desert Wind Malbec 2014
Pork Chops with Cherry Pinot Noir Sauce and Ricotta Gnocchi – paired with Duck Pond South Salem Hills Cuvée Pinot Noir 2015
Fallen Chocolate Souffle Cake – paired with Desert Wind La Puerta 2009
Limited to the first 15 people; please call 503.538.3199 or e-mail wineclub@friesfamilywines.com to reserve your seat.

$80 per person, includes in-depth cooking instruction, the delicious meal you’ll be creating, and wine pairings.

