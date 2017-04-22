|Location:
|Portland's Culinary Workshop
|Map:
|807 N Russell St, Portland, Oregon 97227
|Phone:
|503-538-3199
|Email:
|erinf@friesfamilywines.com
|Website:
|http://www.duckpondcellars.com
|All Dates:
Flavor of the Northwest Cooking Class
This Northwest culinary adventure is an opportunity to be hands-on with the team at Portland’s Culinary Workshop to create a beautiful 4-course dinner, thoughtfully paired with Duck Pond Cellars and Desert Wind Winery wines.
On the Menu
Salmon Cakes with Lemon Aioli Sauce – paired with Duck Pond ‘Delaney Vineyard’ Pinot Gris 2016
Salad with Asparagus, Sunchoke, and Shaved Tri-color Carrots with Roasted Hazelnuts and Smoked Goat Cheese – paired with Desert Wind Malbec 2014
Pork Chops with Cherry Pinot Noir Sauce and Ricotta Gnocchi – paired with Duck Pond South Salem Hills Cuvée Pinot Noir 2015
Fallen Chocolate Souffle Cake – paired with Desert Wind La Puerta 2009
Limited to the first 15 people; please call 503.538.3199 or e-mail wineclub@friesfamilywines.com to reserve your seat.
$80 per person, includes in-depth cooking instruction, the delicious meal you’ll be creating, and wine pairings.
