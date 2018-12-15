|Location:
|The Pines Tasting Room
|Map:
|202 Cascade Ave. Suite B, Hood River, Oregon 97031
|Phone:
|541-993-8301
|Email:
|thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.thepinesvineyard.com/events/
|All Dates:
Flannel & Frost Holiday Party
Don we now, our favorite flannels!
You’re invited to our Flannel & Frost Holiday party on Saturday, December 15th from 5pm-8pm.
Throw on your festive flannel to fight the winter frost and join us for an evening filled with mulled spice wine, delicious hors d’oeuvres, live music, and a very special reserve flight of our library wines throughout the day. Let’s eat, drink, and be merry this holiday season!
$10 Includes mulled wine and food!
Fee: $10
Free for Club Members