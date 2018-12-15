 Calendar Home
Location:The Pines Tasting Room
Map:202 Cascade Ave. Suite B, Hood River, Oregon 97031
Phone: 541-993-8301
Email:thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
Website:http://https://www.thepinesvineyard.com/events/
All Dates:Dec 15, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Flannel & Frost Holiday Party

Don we now, our favorite flannels!

You’re invited to our Flannel & Frost Holiday party on Saturday, December 15th from 5pm-8pm.

Throw on your festive flannel to fight the winter frost and join us for an evening filled with mulled spice wine, delicious hors d’oeuvres, live music, and a very special reserve flight of our library wines throughout the day. Let’s eat, drink, and be merry this holiday season!

$10 Includes mulled wine and food!

 

Free for Club Members

