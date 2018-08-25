 Calendar Home
Location:Erath Winery
Map:9409 Northeast Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 503-883-9654
Email:info@bountyofyamhillcounty.com
Website:http://www.bountyofyamhillcounty.com/event/light-it-up-dinner/?instance_id=58
All Dates:Aug 25, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Flame & Vine Dinner

Experience the vibrant flavors of Willamette Valley fields, forests, and vineyards, courtesy of our three talented guest chefs and event host, Erath Winery.
Chefs John Gorham of Toro Bravo, Jody Kropf of Red Hills Market, and Henry Kibbit of Sokol Blosser Winery partner to produce a four-course seasonal meal of regional seafood, local meats and produce dramatically prepared over live fire. Specially selected estate and vineyard-designated Erath wines accompany each course for a unique meal celebrating summer. Must be 21 or over.

 

Fee: $110

Three chefs will prepare a four-course meal over live fire & pair each course with Erath wines.

Erath Winery
Erath Winery 97115 9409 Northeast Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
August (2018)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS