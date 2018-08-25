Flame & Vine Dinner

Experience the vibrant flavors of Willamette Valley fields, forests, and vineyards, courtesy of our three talented guest chefs and event host, Erath Winery.

Chefs John Gorham of Toro Bravo, Jody Kropf of Red Hills Market, and Henry Kibbit of Sokol Blosser Winery partner to produce a four-course seasonal meal of regional seafood, local meats and produce dramatically prepared over live fire. Specially selected estate and vineyard-designated Erath wines accompany each course for a unique meal celebrating summer. Must be 21 or over.

Fee: $110