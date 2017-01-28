 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars
Map:214 E. 1st St., Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: (503)487-6692
Email:tastingroom@cliffcreekwines.com
Website:http://www.cliffcreek.com
All Dates:Jan 28, 2017 - Jan 29, 2017 12:00pm-5:00pm

Flagship Wine Release

It’s time to open up a few new bottles at Cliff Creek! We will be releasing our two new flagship wines this weekend. We will also have light pairings to go along with these two new offerings. Come by either tasting room and try the new 2011 Syrah and 2011 Claret.

 

Fee: $10 per person tasting fee (waived with 3 bottle purchase)

We will be releasing our two flagship wines, Come by the tasting room to try them!

Cliff Creek Cellars
Cliff Creek Cellars 97132 214 E. 1st St., Newberg, Oregon 97132
January (2017)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS