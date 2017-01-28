|Location:
|Cliff Creek Cellars
|Map:
|214 E. 1st St., Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|(503)487-6692
|Email:
|tastingroom@cliffcreekwines.com
|Website:
|http://www.cliffcreek.com
|All Dates:
Flagship Wine Release
It’s time to open up a few new bottles at Cliff Creek! We will be releasing our two new flagship wines this weekend. We will also have light pairings to go along with these two new offerings. Come by either tasting room and try the new 2011 Syrah and 2011 Claret.
Fee: $10 per person tasting fee (waived with 3 bottle purchase)
