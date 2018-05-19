 Calendar Home
Location:La Belle Promenade Vineyard
Map:20915 NE Kings Grade, Newberg, OR97132, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/flaneurs-spring-release-party-crawfish-boil/
All Dates:May 19, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Flâneur's Spring Release Party & Crawfish Boil

 

Join us for our pre-Memorial Day crawfish boil at our La Belle Promenade Vineyard in the Chehalem Mountains! We will be hosting Chef John Rowland, from New Orleans, and the event will coincide with the debut of some exciting new wines and the Grange Club spring pick-up.

 

Two complimentary tickets are included per Grange Club membership. Sign up for the club here: https://www.flaneurwines.com/Wine-Club.

 

For more information email: Brooke@flaneurwines.com.

 

This will be an afternoon you will not want to miss!!!

 

Purchase tickets.

 

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flaneurs-spring-release-party-crawfish-boil-tickets-43039143236.

Join us for our pre-Memorial Day crawfish boil at our La Belle Promenade Vineyard in the Chehalem Mountains! We will be hosting Chef John Rowland, from New Orleans, and the event will coincide with the debut of some exciting new wines and the Grange Club spring pick-up.   Two complimentary tickets are included per Grange Club membership. Sign up for the club here: https://www.flaneurwines.com/Wine-Club.   For ...
La Belle Promenade Vineyard
La Belle Promenade Vineyard 20915 20915 NE Kings Grade, Newberg, OR97132, USA
May (2018)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS