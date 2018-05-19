Flâneur's Spring Release Party & Crawfish Boil

Join us for our pre-Memorial Day crawfish boil at our La Belle Promenade Vineyard in the Chehalem Mountains! We will be hosting Chef John Rowland, from New Orleans, and the event will coincide with the debut of some exciting new wines and the Grange Club spring pick-up.

Two complimentary tickets are included per Grange Club membership. Sign up for the club here: https://www.flaneurwines.com/Wine-Club.

For more information email: Brooke@flaneurwines.com.





This will be an afternoon you will not want to miss!!!

Purchase tickets.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flaneurs-spring-release-party-crawfish-boil-tickets-43039143236.