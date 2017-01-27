 Calendar Home
Location: State Fairgrounds, Columbia Hall
Map:2330 17th St NE, Salem, Oregon 97301
Phone: 866-904-6165
Email:events@ingallsagency.com
Website:http://www.firsttasteoregon.com
All Dates: Jan 27, 2017 - Jan 28, 2017

First Taste Oregon

Over 120 different wines, dozens of beers and ciders, distilled spirits, even more great foods and treats, chef demos and live music. First taste Oregon comes to the state fairgrounds in Salem on January 27th & 28th. Come celebrate the first taste of the New Year with over 130 vendors to entertain your pallet and your senses. Admission is just $10 with free parking compliments of Les Schwab Tire or stay at the Red Lion Hotel and use the hotel shuttle free.

Fee: $10 and $30

Join us for the 37th year of our annual festival held at the State Fairgrounds, celebrating the first taste of the New Year with over 130 vendors to entertain your pallet and your senses! 

State Fairgrounds, Columbia Hall
State Fairgrounds, Columbia Hall 97301 2330 17th St NE, Salem, Oregon 97301
