First Taste Oregon

Over 120 different wines, dozens of beers and ciders, distilled spirits, even more great foods and treats, chef demos and live music. First taste Oregon comes to the state fairgrounds in Salem on January 27th & 28th. Come celebrate the first taste of the New Year with over 130 vendors to entertain your pallet and your senses. Admission is just $10 with free parking compliments of Les Schwab Tire or stay at the Red Lion Hotel and use the hotel shuttle free.

See all the reasons you should come at FirstTasteOregon.com

Fee: $10 and $30