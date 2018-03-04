|Location:
|Remy Wines Tasting Room
|Map:
|17475 NE McDougall Road, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-864-8777
|Email:
|connect@remywines.com
|Website:
|http://www.remywines.com
|All Dates:
First Sunday Library Wine Tasting
We will be opening 3 vintages of Dolcetto: 2011, 2012 and 2013. Tasting is complimentary for club members. Here's a chance to see how your Dolcetto can age, as well as discovering the effects of cooler and warmer vintages. Bottles will be made available for purchase.
Fee: $20.00
Library Dolcetto tasting