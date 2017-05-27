|Location:
ROCO Winery
|Map:
13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
503.538.7625
|Email:
kelly@rocowinery.com
|Website:
http://rocowinery.com/event/first-sip-of-summer/?instance_id=59
|All Dates:
First Sip of Summer
Celebrate the First Sip of Summer with a special wine tour including five wineries in the Dundee Hills region. Come to one of these wineries to purchase a $5 tour card, and receive 15% off of your purchases. ROCO will feature their highly acclaimed Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Sparkling Wine. Enjoy these quintessential Oregon Wines on our patio and overlook the beautiful countryside.
Wineries include:
The Four Graces, open 10am-5pm
Thistle Wines, open 12pm to 5pm
ROCO Winery, open 11am-5pm
Torii Mor Winery, open 11am-5pm
Fee: $5
