First Sip of Summer

Celebrate the First Sip of Summer with a special wine tour including five wineries in the Dundee Hills region. Come to one of these wineries to purchase a $5 tour card, and receive 15% off of your purchases. ROCO will feature their highly acclaimed Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Sparkling Wine. Enjoy these quintessential Oregon Wines on our patio and overlook the beautiful countryside.



Wineries include:

The Four Graces, open 10am-5pm

Thistle Wines, open 12pm to 5pm

ROCO Winery, open 11am-5pm

Torii Mor Winery, open 11am-5pm

Fee: $5