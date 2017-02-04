First Saturday Flights & Bites

WHAT: On the first Saturday of each month, Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards will be offering an elevated tasting experience in our Formal Tasting Room. This First Saturday Flights & Bites monthly event is open to the public. No reservations are required to participate, but feel free to let us know if you’re heading our way!

WHEN: February 4, 2017 from 11am to 3pm

DETAILS: Savor sips from some of our more exclusive bottlings in exciting tasting formats. Our Flights & Bites Tasting is $25/Per Person and includes gourmet bites to enjoy. (Tasting Fee not waived with purchase; Club Members receive four Complimentary Tastings).

Show a little Lange love this February and join us for our First Saturday Flights & Bites monthly wine experience taking place on February 4th, 2017, from from 11am to 3pm.

For our February feature, indulge in everything Lange. Savor sips from our 2014 Domaine Trouvére Indigéne, 2014 Lange Estate Chardonnay, 2013 Mia Block Pinot Noir, 2013 Redside Pinot Noir, and our 2013 Lange Estate Pinot Noir.

FLIPSIDE: If you are not interested in partaking in our First Saturday Flights & Bites, feel free to walk next door to our Estate Tasting Room with picturesque views of the vineyard and valley. Here you can enjoy a reserve flight featuring Chardonnay, Pinot gris, and (of course) Pinot noir – including our coveted single vineyard Pinot noirs. Our Classic Tasting is $15/Per Person (One tasting fee waived with $100 purchase; Club Members receive four Complimentary Tastings).

Tickets: https://www.langewinery.com/events/february-first-saturday-flights-bites/.