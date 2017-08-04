First Friday with Calcagno Cellars

Please join Calcagno Cellars Winery for Troutdale's First Friday Event, Friday August 4th! Featured special guest Italian vocalist Pina Di Rosa. We'll be pouring tasting flights and glasses Friday night from 3-8 pm. Pair it with our new specialty cheese plate for an exceptional wine tasting experience. Every sip is special. Salute!

Calcagno Cellars 336 E Historic Columbia River Hwy

503.618.VINO (8466)

Fee: $12