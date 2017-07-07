First Friday with Calcagno Cellars

The celebration continues at Calcagno Cellars! Join us for the beautiful summer First Friday we've all been waiting for. We'll be pouring tasting flights and glasses Friday night from 3-8 pm. Pair it with our new specialty cheese plate for an exceptional wine tasting experience. Every sip is special. Salute!

Calcagno Cellars 336 E Historic Columbia River Hwy

503.618.VINO (8466)

Fee: $12