Location:Calcagno Cellars Winery
Map:336 E Historic Columbia River Hwy, Troutdale, OR 97060
Phone: 503.618.VINO (8466)
Email:Tastingroom@calcagnocellars.com
Website:http://www.calcagnocellars.com
All Dates:Jul 7, 2017 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

First Friday with Calcagno Cellars

The celebration continues at Calcagno Cellars! Join us for the beautiful summer First Friday we've all been waiting for. We'll be pouring tasting flights and glasses Friday night from 3-8 pm. Pair it with our new specialty cheese plate for an exceptional wine tasting experience. Every sip is special. Salute!
Fee: $12

First Friday at Calcagno Cellars 3-8pm Tasting flights, wine by the glass & cheese plates

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

