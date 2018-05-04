First Friday Wine Tasting at Nikki Jane's Boutique

Bells Up will be the featured winery at Nikki Jane’s Boutique (602 East First Street) at Downtown Newberg’s First Friday event on May 4, 2018. Winery “Money Honey” and Chief Marketing Officer Sara Specter hang out with Nikki Jane’s owner Amy Rubottom and pour three wines—the newly released 2017 Rhapsody Pinot Blanc, the 2017 Prelude Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir and the 2015 Titan Willamette Valley Pinot Noir—at $1 per taste, refunded on a single bottle purchase.

The family-friendly evening is held on the first Friday of every month and runs from 5-9 p.m., rain or shine. It includes more than 20 different Downtown Newberg locations.

Free and open to the public, Newberg’s shopkeepers stay open late for wine tastings, hors d’oeuvres and live music. All participating establishments display a small banner, making it easy to find the next ARTwalk destination.

Pop in and visit with Sara if you’re out and about!