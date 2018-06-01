|Location:
|The Pines 1852
|202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, Oregon 97031
|5419938301
|thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
|http://thepinesvineyard.com
First Friday: Moe Dixon Featuring Kit Garoutte
Moe is best known for his ability to create an energy that brings people together through song. His magical performances are highlighted by masterful guitar playing and powerful vocals. Accompanied guitar and vocals by Kit Garoutte–jazz, pop, classical, blues, r & b, folk, funk, rock, new acoustic–an eclectic, finger pickin’ mix you won’t want to miss.