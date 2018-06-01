 Calendar Home
Location:The Pines 1852
Map:202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, Oregon 97031
Phone: 5419938301
Email:thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
Website:http://thepinesvineyard.com
All Dates:Jun 1, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

First Friday: Moe Dixon Featuring Kit Garoutte

Moe is best known for his ability to create an energy that brings people together through song. His magical performances are highlighted by masterful guitar playing and powerful vocals. Accompanied guitar and vocals by Kit Garoutte–jazz, pop, classical, blues, r & b, folk, funk, rock, new acoustic–an eclectic, finger pickin’ mix you won’t want to miss.

The Pines 1852
The Pines 1852 97031 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, Oregon 97031
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

