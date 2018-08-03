 Calendar Home
Location:Hamacher Wines
Map:14665 SW Winery Lane, Beaverton, OR 97007, Beaverton, OR 97007
Phone: 503-852-7200.
Email:Kaylee@hamacherwines.com
Website:http://www.hamacherwines.com/Contact-Us
All Dates:Aug 3, 2018
Sep 7, 2018

First Friday Live Concert, Art and Wine

We're bringing Portland's art and culture to the Willamette Valley! Please join us every first Friday during the summer months for a live concert and art exhibit! Bring a picnic or food items to grill. Your ticket will include a complimentary glass of wine, and you can share a bottle with live music while playing bocce ball.

 

Fee: $25 at Door, 20 at Presale, 15 for Members

Bring a picnic, grill, play bocce with a bottle of wine and friends with live music and art.

