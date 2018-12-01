 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-1141
Email:info@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/field%20&%20vine%20dinner%20in%20the%20cellar.html
All Dates:Dec 1, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Field & Vine Dinner in the Cellar

We are pleased to welcome Chef Pascal Chureau and his team for the fourth year in a row as they transform our winery into a gourmet kitchen, crafting a 6-course menu to pair with our award winning wines.

Tickets will be available starting this fall.

 

Fee: $95

Dobbes Family Estate
Dobbes Family Estate 97115 240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
