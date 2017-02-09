Feb. SU5 Volunteer/Leader Mtg.

Hey there!! Our February Volunteer/Leader’s meeting is thisWed,. Feb. 8th, 6:30pm-7pm meet/greet, meeting 7pm-8pm Tigard Grange Hall. Does it seem like forever since we’ve had a meeting?Please send me agenda items now, plus we can add any on-the-fly … but strive to end meeting at 8pm sharp! 🙂 If you have question about anything ahead of time, please feel free to comment here. Still looking for a few good Girl Scouts to serve at SU5 delegates – we’ll be electing Wed. night. This opportunity is available to adults and girls age 14 and up. Hope to see you Wednesday!! Wear your lanyard from November’s meeting, and hopefully we’ll have more on-hand, too! Also, I have printed 2016-2017 Volunteer Essential handbooks for anyone.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1593696330646881/